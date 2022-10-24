Whether it was in his service in the United States Air Force or later as a longtime member of the Athens Kiwanis Club, Norm Tumlinson was never one content to do just enough.
Funeral services for Tumlinson, who died Thursday at age 90, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Athens. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Despite advanced age and health issues, Tumlinson was dedicated to being in attendance at weekly Athens Kiwanis meetings. Earlier this month he was present when longtime members were honored with a certificate for having been in the group for 25 years or more.
Tumlinson and his wife Jessie were honored in 2019 as Kiwanians of the Year. At the presentation, then President Jeaneane Lilly said the pair were active at many Kiwanis events throughout the year. She also said Norm was regularly the top ticket seller for the annual Pancake Day, which is the club’s biggest fundraiser.
In 2018, Tumlinson, traveled to Washington D.C. aboard an Honor Flight. He said he was thrilled to be part of the 39 person group that made the trip.
“I was 85 and was about the youngest there,” he said.
On the trip, Tumlinson was presented a certificate, dated May 4, honoring him for meritorious and selfless service to the U.S. during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
A sergeant, he was a member of the 79th Fighter Bomb Squadron from 1953 to 1955. About 225 pilots and support staff were in the outfit, Tumlinson said. That was at the height of Cold War tensions between the U.S. and Soviet Union.
Tumlinson was as an electrician working on some of the early F-84 jet engine bombers. He spent a couple of years in the reserves, then returned to active service in England.
"After about a year, I was selected to go down and be on the general's private ground crew in London," he said.
It was in England that he met his first wife, Valerie Dowsing, who became a successful business leader in Athens before she died in 2011.
Tumlinson’s next stop was a four-year stint at the Strategic Air Command headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. Then, he worked on B-52 bombers in Austin, California and Guam.
In the 1960s, Tumlinson was transferred to Thailand.
"I worked on F-14 Phantoms, which were the hot rods back then. That was an honor."
In 2016, Tumlinson was excited to host a reunion of the 79th Fighter Bomber Squadron. He had been a member of the group was poised to protect the skies over Europe in the chilliest days of the Cold War.
“At that time, we were warding off the Russians,” he said.
Tumlinson served as an electrician, keeping the planes in the air. The planes were some of the early jet engine bombers.
Following his military service, Tumlinson worked for the Salesmanship Club for about 12 years and in other jobs before he was elected to the Henderson County Commissioners Court in 1990. Tumlinson served one term before being defeated by Jerry West.
"After four years, I got beat out and was devastated," he said. "Then, I started having some heart problems and realized the good Lord had taken me out of it."
Years later, Tumlinson attended West’s retirement celebration at the Henderson County Courthouse. He graciously praised the job West had done.
Tumlinson was a member of First Methodist in Athens for 30 years. For the past nine years, he and Jessie have attended First Baptist Church.
