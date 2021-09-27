Tuesday is not only Election Day for Texas House District 10, it’s also National Voter Registration Day.
Those who haven’t registered won’t be eligible to vote in the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election or any of the local races on the ballot. The deadline to register is Oct. 4.
Athens voters will decide on a $5.5 million bond to construct a police station.
The Cross Roads Independent School District also places its hopes for new construction before the voters. The board called a bond election on Aug. 11 to provide upgrade its facilities for band, football, baseball and softball. Funds will also be used to improve security in the district’s buildings.
Both the Athens and Cross Roads bond elections are planned at a time when the proposing agencies can take advantage of low interest rates.
The Trinidad City Council has several candidates running in November. Leslie Parker, James Cook, Dewitt Loven, Kelli Stanfield, Sam Andrews, Billy Ray Hornbuckle and Don Brawner have filed for one of the seats.
In Tool, a mayor and two council members are elected in odd numbered years and three council members in even numbered years. A contested race for mayor has emerged for November, featuring incumbent Tawnya Austin and Tommy Lawhon. The two seats on the city council drew two candidates, Michael Fladmark and Mitzi Storey.
To register to vote in Henderson County, complete an application and return it to the county election office at least 30 days before the election date. You get get an application at the Elections Office at 201 East Larkin Street or find an application on the Texas Secretary of State website.
Henderson County set a record for registered voters in the 2020 of General Election, with 54,663.
Monday, Oct. 18 is the first day to vote early in person; Friday, Oct. 29 is the final day.
