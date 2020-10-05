President Trump announced that he will return to the White House from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland this evening.
Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley provided Americans with an update:
“He has met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria,” Dr. Conley said. “The team and I agree that all our evaluations—and, most importantly, his clinical status—support the president's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7.”
First Lady Melania Trump thanked Americans for their prayers and continued support. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus,” she tweeted.
