The Henderson County Republican Club is hosting a Trump Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The parade will leave Trinity Valley Community College and take Ben Belt, Palestine Hwy., go around the courthouse, Tyler and then Prairieville back to TVCC.
“Come join the parade and enjoy the great energy and excitement for our President,” said Ginger Morton, event coordinator.
Participants should arrive to the staging area at 2:30 p.m. at the TVCC parking area. State Representative Keith Bell and Congressman Lance Gooden will be riding in the parade.
Cars, trucks, motorcycles, scooters, four wheelers, walkers are welcome. There will not be any candy or horses.
“Show your love for our President. Bring your Trump flags and wave them as we travel the route,” Morton said.
Spectators can wave their flags and have a good time as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.