The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to a pickup truck that crashed into a business in the 2500 block of West Main Street at 9:13 a.m. Saturday.
The truck struck the side of the building where a Nutritional Drink Shop is located. The other businesses in the building were not damaged. The owner of the coffee shop was inside the building and preparing to open at the time of the crash, but was not injured. The driver of the truck was evaluated by UT Health EMS but was not transported.
