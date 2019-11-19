The pond at Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is one of the sites for upcoming trout stocking the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports.
Lake Zebco Casting Pond 2 at the Texas Water Fisheries Center is due for various stockings in December, January and February. A total of 7,200 trout will be headed for the Athens pond.
Elsewhere, trout produced in the fishery ponds at TFFC where be headed for numerous locations around the state such as Daingerfield State Park, Lake Tyler and Mesquite City Lake.
TPWD will be stocking a total of 343,650 rainbow trout in Texas from Nov. 26 through the beginning of March. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after the winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout. Rainbow trout are an attractive, tasty fish found on many restaurant menus, and anglers can easily find recipes to prepare these fish online.
According to TPWD, Rainbow trout can be caught on a variety of baits and lures. Depending on an angler’s experience level and interest, they can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod. Other tips to consider when trout fishing include arriving early to stocking sites on stocking days, maintaining a safe and courteous distance from fellow anglers, keeping an array of baits and lures nearby and having ice available when harvesting trout to keep fish fresh.
TPWD invites families looking to spend a day or weekend exploring a Texas State Park to add fishing to their list of activities, as more than 15 state parks throughout the state will receive periodic stockings of rainbow trout this winter. Many state parks offer excellent fishing amenities such as fishing piers and shoreline access, cleaning stations, and equipment rentals for tackle and kayaks or canoes. As a bonus, state parks are the only locations in Texas that anglers can fish for free without a fishing license.
