Boy Scout Troop 343 celebrated Scout Sunday Feb. 12, at the First Methodist Church in Athens. The event was a combination of the church's traditional service with scouts leading certain parts throughout the service by reading the scripture such as Brayden Shields, Thomas Faulk V, and Jack Tyler. The beginning of the service was the presentation of the flags led by the Boy Scouts who also led the pledge of allegiance led by Zach Durnell.
The troop is also celebrating the 115th anniversary of scouting in Athens, Texas. The Charter Organization Representative, Thomas Faulk IV talked about how the church and the troop came together and the notable figures that brought the scouting tradition to Athens. Those in attendance were also treated to a video of the troops recent trip to Camp Alexander this past June where they participating in rock climbing, mountain biking, white water rafting and hiking Pike’s Peak. This summer, the troop is looking forward to attending Sea Base in Florida.
Other scouts were in attendance such as Carter and Preston Harlow, and Jay Travis and the Cub Scout Pack 350. The Scouts conducted the closing flag ceremony to conclude Scout Sunday.
