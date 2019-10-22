A development on East Tyler Street has run into a delay that has stalled the beginning of construction on the project.
In 2017, Triton Athens was granted a special-use permit for the three-lot subdivision. The development encompassed the lots 1006, 1010 and 1012 E. Tyler St.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said The Texas Department of Public Safety did not approve the Triton project's design in regard to a traffic signal. If the design is reconfigured and wins TxDOT approval the developers would then have to bring the plan back to city council to get the changes approved.
"They're kind of on hold," Borstad said.
In January 2018, crews tore down the large houses that had long been located on the lots and began clearing the property. The dirt is now flat and ready for building to begin.
Two years ago, members of the Athens Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan that called for three drive-through restaurants on the property It also contained spaces for two restaurants that will share a patio in the back.
At a public hearing on the plan, some residents voiced concern about the development plans. Triton made several changes in response to the public comments.
After the changes, Planning and Zoning Commission officials approved the development, which later received the required approval by city council members.
The project won approval before the plans were approved for the Burger King and Dairy Queen restaurants that are now in operation in the area.
The Triton, Burger King and Dairy Queen developments are part of a major transformation of the East Tyler Street landscape. Earlier this year, a Kentucky Fried Chicken opened on the north side of the street, next to Julio's Fried Chicken.
In May, a decades old house was demolished to make way for construction of a car wash that is now underway east of the Triton project.
