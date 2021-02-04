What could be better than an evening of Texas wine paired with a romantic meal and your partner in crime? Valentine’s Day is coming quickly and Triple N Ranch is offering an evening of romance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5220 Key Ranch Rd. in Trinidad.
Couples will be wined and dined with smoked salmon, a salad, braised beef short ribs and dessert of chocolate mousse, all paired with Texas wines. The meal is in partnership with HF Family Table of Malakoff.
The cost is $100 per person. Call 361-TNR-WINE to make reservations.
Triple N Winery is located in the heart of NNN Ranch known for its prize winning longhorns and loving matriarch Nan Krill. The Three generations of Nans, including Krill, Nan Michelle Anderson, her daughter and Nan Christina, granddaughter, have now started a new adventure with the winery, restoring and repurposing a thirty year old barn to create a winery and production room.
Food and fun are available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Live music events will resume in March. Reservations are strongly recommended in order to maximize safety for all guests during the pandemic. For more information please visit online www.triplenranchwinery.com or call 361-867-9463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.