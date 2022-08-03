Athens ended July with a bundle of 100 degree days. National Weather Service records show the city not approaching the century mark streaks of the Dallas or Waco area, but there were plenty of sizzling afternoons during the month.
Athens first reached 100 degrees in July on the 9th. That was the first of a string of six that concluded with the hottest day of the month, 105 degrees July 14.
Four days later, on July18, Athens began another hot streak, with a high of 101. This time the triple-digits lasted for five days, with July 21 and 22 topping out at 104 degrees.
Again there was a three day gap before the city reached 100 degrees again. Beginning July 25, Athens ended the month with seven straight 100 degree days.
The monthly average high was 99.5 degrees, well above the 94.1 norm. The average low was 75.6, while the norm is only 72.4.
With a total of 18 degree days, Athens finished far below the parched summer of 2001. That year, after a 98 degree start, every day was perched at or above the century mark. The high for the month was 106, on July 25.
The average high for July 2011 was 101.7 degrees, while the average low was a warm 81.
That July, while not totally dry, only produced .9 inches of rain, while this year Athens caught .43 inches.
During the other infamous summer, 1980, that is also mentioned among the hottest ever, Athens endured 100 degree heat for the first 20 days of the month. A front brought that to a close and dropped 1.21 inches or rain on the city,
There were still two more 100 degree days to come on the 26th and 27th, leaving the monthly average 100.8 degrees, just a bit cooler than 2011, but 1.3 degrees warmer than 2022.
Noteworthy in 1980 was the average morning low of 70.7, which is actually below the 72.4 norm. The hottest day of the month, July 25, began with a low of 65, before climbing to an afternoon 106.
The NWS forecast for the coming week calls for more temperatures near or above 100 degrees, with elevated chances or wildfires.
