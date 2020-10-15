The Trinity Valley Small Business Development Center is presenting an Economic Shut Down Recovery Strategies Town Hall Meeting in Henderson County. Business Owners from the area are invited to participate in this Zoom/Live Hybrid event to learn of resources available to them as they navigate operations in the new economic environment.
The meeting will host panelists including Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery, Chuck Vanderbilt of East Texas Council of Governments, Kelley Townsend, Associate Vice President of TVCC Workforce Education, and Michael Ellsberry, Director of the Trinity Valley SBDC.
After presentations by the panelists, attendants will have the opportunity to address the panelists and ask questions related to business operations and opportunities.
The event will be held from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on Oct. 28 in the Derrick Daniels room of the Athens Partnership Center located at 201 W. Corsicana St. Athens, TX. 75751. Seating will be limited, however virtual attendance is available and may be preferable.
Reservations are required and the deadline is 3 p, Monday Oct. 19 by 3. To RSVP, email Judy Fox jfox@tvcc.edu or call 903-675-7403 and specify whether attending in person or via Zoom.
The Trinity Valley SBDC provides consulting services at no cost for existing businesses and those starting a new business in Anderson, Kaufman, Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties. To set up an appointment, call 903-675-7403 or for more information, visit our website at www.tvccsbdc.org.
The North Texas Small Business Development Center provides expert business assistance to help North Texas businesses raise capital, develop business plans and export strategies, and commercialize technologies. The Trinity Valley SBDC is a member of the North Texas SBDC network. The North Texas SBDC Headquarters is located at the Bill J. Priest Campus of the Dallas College in Dallas, Texas. North Texas small business owners may access the North Texas SBDC services by contacting (214) 860-5831.
