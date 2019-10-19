The Trinity Valley SBDC offers no cost consulting services for those planning to start a business or pre-existing businesses seeking advice. The Trinity Valley SBDC is funded by the SBA, the state of Texas, and Trinity Valley Community College. The Trinity Valley SBDC offers support in the areas of business plans, market research, marketing, accounting systems, management techniques, financial tools and projections, and preparing for financing.
The Trinity Valley SBDC holds office hours in Athens, Palestine, Forney, Kaufman and Mabank serving Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Rains and Van Zandt counties. Business advisor Miranda Perry holds office hours in Athens on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, located at the Athens Partnership Center at 201 W. Corsicana Street. Miranda has experience in entrepreneurship and has been through the Trinity Valley SBDC program as a client. Her areas of expertise include research and assisting business start-ups. To set up an appointment, call 903-675-7403 or for more information, visit our website at www.tvccsbdc.org
The North Texas Small Business Development Center provides expert business assistance to help North Texas businesses raise capital, develop business plans and successfully grow your business. The Trinity Valley SBDC at Trinity Valley Community College is a member of the North Texas SBDC Network. Funded in part through cooperative agreement #SBAHQ19B0021 with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).The North Texas SBDC Headquarters is located at the Bill J. Priest Campus of the Dallas County Community College District in Dallas, Texas. North Texas small business owners may access the North Texas SBDC services by contacting (214) 860-5831. Hosted by the Dallas County Community College District and nationally accredited by the Association of SBDC’s. SBA’s funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions, or services.
Reasonable accessibility/accommodations for persons with disabilities as well as to clients with limited English proficiency will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact: Michael Ellsberry, Director, 201 W. Corsicana Street, Suite #6, Athens, Texas 75751.
