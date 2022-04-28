Trinity Valley Community College has been making an impact on the lives of their students and staff for 75 years and the Athens campus threw a giant party to celebrate Saturday.
The community was invited to a carnival at the TVCC campus where past and current staff and students were greeted by a huge balloon arch that danced in the high winds, as music spanning the decades played in the background.
Families enjoyed playing carnival games like balloon pop, bean bag break, Nerf gun dart games, basketball and football skill tosses, and more. Guests enjoyed complimentary food from Dickeys and Schlotszskys, Treehouse Cupcakes, Tacos Perez, and hamburgers from TVCC dining services.
Dr. Jerry King, who has been with TVCC for 45 years, spoke about how the college was funded to provide opportunity for students and veterans and how 75 years later, they are still providing those opportunities.
The 1997 time capsule was not easy to open and it took many people multiple tries to pry it apart. Once open, Mike Peek and Kelly Fishback, an SGA Officer at the time of the capsule’s sealing, revealed the fun and interesting contents from that decade, as well as some items that had a few people laughing, including the VHS tape of a band performance.
Courtney Skiles, current Director of Recruiting and High School Outreach and SGA Advisor and Joel Vasquez, current SGA President showed what the 2022 time capsule will hold, which included a USB drive that might have people laughing in 20 years when this one is opened.
The day's festivities included a President’s Brunch at the Cain Center, the community carnival, self-guided tours and a TVCC Football Intrasquad scrimmage.
A 75-year historical video was presented at the brunch and included commentary from alumni about how TVCC changed their lives, including Dr. John Morton who attended Henderson County Junior College.
Trinity Valley Community College was founded as Henderson County Junior College by a group of Athens civic leaders, headed by J.P. Pickens, Orval Pirtle, and public-school administrators in late 1945 and early 1946.
Emily Heglund, Executive Director at TVCC Foundation, gave her appreciation to all who helped put the event together, including the TVCC Foundation Staff, the IT Department, Facilities Department, the Business office, and Transportation Department.
The Transportation Department also revealed the new TVCC buses, which Dr. King’s wife said they are very proud of.
Members of the Cardinal Choir sang “Homeward Bound,” “Thank You for the Music,” and closed with everyone singing the Alma Mater.
The 2022 time capsule will be housed in a “secret location” and the contents of the 1997 time capsule are located in the Administration Building.
The only item that was included in both capsules, unbeknownst to either until the celebration, is a list of the countries from which the current International Students were from.
In the 1997 time capsule, former TVCC President Ron Baugh left a business card asking Dr. King “Are you still having fun?” To which, he replied, “Yes!”
So at the last minute, Dr. King wrote on his business card and threw it in the 2022 time capsule with a note to the next TVCC President, asking the same question.
Kelly Fishback closed the event with a humorous remark to the next class who will open the 2022 time capsule in 20 years. She said she “hopes that their items will be as eventful as our items were today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.