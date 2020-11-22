The election results for Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees District 3 were approved in a special board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17 with Michael Hembree winning that seat.
A Certificate of Election was provided to certify Steve Grant for District 1, Ray Raymond for District 2 and Michael Hembree for District 3. Both Grant and Raymond were unopposed in the Nov. 3 election, and Hembree defeated incumbent Kenneth McGee.
Grant, Hembree and Raymond will be sworn in Monday, Nov. 23 at the regular board meeting which will be held via teleconference at 6 p.m.
