The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinal band program had four students who have qualified for the All-State band.
The Cardinal Regiment has three students and one alternate who qualified for the Texas Community College Band Directors Association All-State Symphonic and Jazz Bands.
The students who qualified for the Symphonic Band are Matthew Crawford from Scurry on Clarinet and Zak McCain from Forney on Trumpet.
Brownsboro’s Timmy Smith qualified for the Jazz band on Trumpet, while Kaylee Passons from Athens is an alternate for the Symphonic band on Clarinet.
The TCCBDA is comprised of participating band directors from the community and two-year colleges in the state of Texas. Each year our association sponsors an all-state jazz and concert band clinic/concert at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio.
“A big congratulations to these four students,” said Jeff Dubose, TVCC band director. “These students will perform with other 2-year college students in San Antonio on Feb. 12 during the annual Texas Music Educators Convention, which is the largest music convention for music educators in America. The music faculty are proud of the accomplishments of all our music students have made this fall.”
