The Trinity River is often over its banks and efforts are underway to create the first ever Regional Flood Plan for Texas’ Trinity River Basin.
The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group reports the first phase of the study, authorized by the Texas Legislature in 2019 in the wake of historic statewide flooding, is nearing an end.
The Planning Group recently requested a variety of technical, flood-related data from cities, counties and other entities across the region, in order to identify existing and future flood risks in local areas. Flooding is common in some of the low lying areas along the Trinity in Henderson County. The highest point in the past 50 years was reached on June 15, 2015 when the river crested at 49.33 feet.
Flooding in 2015 caused damage to the levee in southern Henderson County. Although the floods affected a remote area with little effect on most residents, ranchers lost cover crops and cattle.
Ranchers reported thousands of acres that they are not able to get to in the river bottoms due to high water. No drainage was possible until the river went down.
The record breaking May rainfall in 2019 resulted in the 9th highest measurement at the Trinidad gate, 45.34 feet.
March 23, 2020 also brought major flooding. The high point was 45.03 feet, making it the 10th highest crest of all time at Trinidad.
Members of the public are also encouraged to participate in this important, new planning process, which is aimed at better managing flood risk to reduce loss of life and property from flooding.
The Flood Planning Group reports the detailed information being collected now will be used to develop strategies to reduce local flood risks.
As the work progresses, opportunities will be afforded the public to comment via the Trinity RFPG website,www.trinityrfpg.org
Participation in Planning Group public meetings is encouraged. The next meeting is currently scheduled for Thursday, August 19, at a time and location to be announced soon.
“The first Regional Flood Plan, and any future plans at the regional or state level, will only be as good as the input provided,” said Glenn Clingenpeel, Chair of the Trinity RFPG.
