Trinidad High School One Act Play recently won two state championships. Heaven Bryant earned the award of Best Performer at state which is a huge accomplishment. Also Trinidad High School is the Overall Theatre Team State Champion. Fans can see the award winning play at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Kemp High School auditorium.
featured
Trinidad wins two state championships
- From Staff Report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Cinco de Mayo Restaurant opens in Athens
- Masonic Motor-Con rolling into Fiddlers
- Eustace senior earns Kiwanis scholarship
- Athens graduates earn dual credit
- Eustace senior places in UIL Theatrical Design
- Sports: Cross Roads runner earns state medal
- New travel agency opens in Athens
- Sports: Malakoff jumper wins state medal
- Walmart gas station closing for remodel
- Ropers advance to College National Finals Rodeo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.