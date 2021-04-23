Trinidad ISD One Act Play has advanced once again to the UIL State Championships after an amazing performance at the UIL Regional Meet in Houston. Under the direction of Deanna Tart, and assisted by Justin Prnka and Miller Motley, the cast performed “The Girl in the White Pinafore,” written by Jiggs Burgess.
The cast received stellar critiques for their performance, Ava Allen brought home an award for Best Performer, while Payton Wendt and Gauge Carmon brought home All Star Cast awards. Lacy Pittman concluded the awards by taking home Best Technician for her extraordinary work behind the scenes. The cast will perform next at the State Competition being held at Corsicana ISD April 30 and May 1.
