Trinidad One Act Play advanced to state once again and will compete May 4 at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center. Payton Wendt also advanced to state in her individual academic event, Oral Interpretation Speaking —Prose. This is a huge accomplishment for her and the school.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 31.7 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 34.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. &&
Trinidad One Act Play advances to state
