Trinidad ISD will celebrate its homecoming Saturday night, Oct. 8. Homecoming court nominees include Queen: Haley Logan, Senior; Valerie Lewallen, Senior; Anneliese Ellison, Junior; Jasmine Tealer, Sophomore and Jael Anderson, Freshman; King: Montez Shofner, Senior; Christopher Ayala, Senior; Jack Quinn, Junior; Kacey Womack, Sophomore; and Matthew Kingsley, Freshman; Crown Bearer Jasper Polk and Flower Girl Kaydence Keith-Ayala, First Grade.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Monday, October 3, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
Trinidad ISD names Homecoming nominees
- From Staff Reports
-
-
