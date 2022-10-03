Trinidad ISD will celebrate its homecoming Saturday night, Oct. 8. Homecoming court nominees include Queen: Haley Logan, Senior; Valerie Lewallen, Senior; Anneliese Ellison, Junior; Jasmine Tealer, Sophomore and Jael Anderson, Freshman; King: Montez Shofner, Senior; Christopher Ayala, Senior; Jack Quinn, Junior; Kacey Womack, Sophomore; and Matthew Kingsley, Freshman; Crown Bearer Jasper Polk and Flower Girl Kaydence Keith-Ayala, First Grade.

