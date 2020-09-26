Trinidad Independent School District made many changes in preparation for this school year and have seen great results. These changes were not entirely a reaction to the pandemic, but this new societal standard of learning has offered many opportunities for educators to find new ways to bridge the gaps in learning.
“Every step we take leads to a destination. We are being more calculated than ever with our steps, and our destination is the continued success of our students pre and post-graduation,” Superintendent Corey Jenkins stated.
Trinidad ISD is in the process of going 1-to-1 in their district, which means every student will receive their own Chromebook. TISD will also be putting out ten “hot-spots” throughout the community, which should minimize issues with internet capabilities. “21st Century Skills are not new, but something we must constantly address when developing curriculum for our diverse student body” stated Matt Mizell, principal at Trinidad ISD.
“The effort can’t end at just providing technological resources.” “We must find supplemental solutions that will help bridge the gaps, while providing equitable opportunities for all learners in our district,” he stated.
Trinidad ISD will be utilizing IXL Software for Kindergarten through fifth grade and Edgenuity Software for sixth through 12 grade as supplemental solutions.
“These platforms will drastically enhance the learning opportunities in our district, whether we’re distance learning or face-to-face,” stated Chad Satcher, Student Services Coordinator. “Our goal is to differentiate our lessons to provide equity in the classroom, and these supplemental tools will bring us closer to our goals,” he said.
Trinidad ISD will also be upgrading its G/T Program, which will include implementing new protocols of testing for identification purposes.
“The gifted student has become misrepresented nationwide, but something we’re hoping to minimize in the future,” Mizell stated.
Trinidad ISD will test every student, and go through the processes of identifying possible students who require special services to enhance their learning experience.
The district has made a unified effort to increase the professional development opportunities for their staff, thus minimizing misconceptions and errors in the G/T process.
“The Trojan student will compete for 21st century jobs. We are intentional in ensuring that we supply the global demand with capable young minds,” Jenkins stated.
Along with the increased testing for G/T, Trinidad ISD has also promoted their goal for 100% participation in ASVAB, ACT, SAT, and TSI testing. CTE will also be a target for enrichment, as TISD will begin offering multiple certification opportunities for the student body this school year.
“Our world is dynamic. Our thinking, planning, and actions must be transforming as well,” he stated.
