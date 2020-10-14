Receiving the H.E.B. Giving Back to Communities Grant on behalf of Trinidad ISD are Superintendent Corey Jenkins, Grant Writer Marie Bannister and Principal Matt Mizell.
Trinidad Independent School District was selected to receive a check for $5,000 from the H.E.B. Giving Back to Communities Grant.
Marie Bannister completed and submitted the grant for the district. Trinidad ISD plans to utilize these funds for Technology Growth for Students and Student Incentives.
