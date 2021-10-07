Crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will be held at 6 p.m. at the Trojan field. Nominees are
Trinidad ISD to celebrate Homecoming Saturday
From Staff Reports
Trinidad Independent School District will host a homecoming parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 ending with a pep rally in front of the city hall.
The senior class will sponsor a Hamburger Cookout at the community center. Hamburger plates with all the trimmings and dessert will be $7. All proceeds will go toward the senior class of 2022 to be used for their senior trip.
Crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will be held at 6 p.m. at the Trojan field. Nominees are
Seniors Tabitha Helton, Umonte' Grant, Madison Roberts and Julius Stevenson; Juniors Trystian Higgs and Gauge Carmon; Sophomores Ava Allen and Caden Wisdom; and Freshmen Brooklyn Wendt
Flower Gril and Crown Bearer and Trinidad first grade students Zya Hornbuckle and Kamden Whitaker.
Homecoming Game begins at 7 p.m. with the Trojans facing off against the East Texas Homeschool Sports Chargers.
