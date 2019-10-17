71749416_10219975323598179_2729584126154768384_n.jpg

Trinidad will have a homecoming celebration at 5pm on October 18. There will be a Fish Fry at 7 p.m.  with a bonfire. A street dance featuring the Trinidad Boys will be held on Front street after the Bonfire.

A parade will start at 10 a.m. on Oct 19  followed by a pep rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Seniors will be sponsoring a dinner at 1 p.m. at Trinidad High School. A meeting and Auction will be held for Alumni.

Games will begin at 2:30 p.m. on front street. Come prepared for tug of war, a dunking booth and a corn hole tournament.

Topping the weekend off will be the  Homecoming Crowning Ceremony, the main event, 6 man football game. After game will be a street dance for all ages and a dance at the VFW adults only.

