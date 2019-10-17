Trinidad will have a homecoming celebration at 5pm on October 18. There will be a Fish Fry at 7 p.m. with a bonfire. A street dance featuring the Trinidad Boys will be held on Front street after the Bonfire.
A parade will start at 10 a.m. on Oct 19 followed by a pep rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Seniors will be sponsoring a dinner at 1 p.m. at Trinidad High School. A meeting and Auction will be held for Alumni.
Games will begin at 2:30 p.m. on front street. Come prepared for tug of war, a dunking booth and a corn hole tournament.
Topping the weekend off will be the Homecoming Crowning Ceremony, the main event, 6 man football game. After game will be a street dance for all ages and a dance at the VFW adults only.
