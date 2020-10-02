Trinidad Independent School District will celebrate Homecoming 2020 this weekend, Friday, Oct. 2, kicking off with a volleyball game at 4:30 p.m. and a bonfire and pep rally at 7:30 p.m.
The homecoming parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in the school parking lot and will proceed to the downtown area.
Pre-game will be at 5:30 p.m. and the Trinidad Trojan Football game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission for the game is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The 2020 Homecoming Queen and King Nominees Sophomore Leighann Ochoa, Senior Maicy Cantrell, Junior Kellie Jo Airheart, Senior Halie Carmon and Freshman Savannah Feagin; Junior Kaden Anderson, Senior Braydon Dickey, Sophomore Cutter Clark, Senior Lance Davis and Freshman Alan Torres.
