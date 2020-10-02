10-1-20 Trinidad Homecoming.jpg

The 2020 Homecoming Queen and King Nominees are, Queen nominees front row left to right:

Sophomore Leighann Ochoa, Senior Maicy Cantrell, Junior Kellie Jo Airheart, Senior Halie Carmon and Freshman Savannah Feagin. King nominees back row left to right: Junior Kaden Anderson, Senior Braydon Dickey, Sophomore Cutter Clark, Senior Lance Davis and Freshman Alan Torres.

 Courtesy photo

Trinidad Independent School District will celebrate Homecoming 2020 this weekend, Friday, Oct. 2, kicking off with a volleyball game at 4:30 p.m. and a bonfire and pep rally at 7:30 p.m.

The homecoming parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in the school parking lot and will proceed to the downtown area.

Pre-game will be at 5:30 p.m. and the Trinidad Trojan Football game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission for the game is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

The 2020 Homecoming Queen and King Nominees Sophomore Leighann Ochoa, Senior Maicy Cantrell, Junior Kellie Jo Airheart, Senior Halie Carmon and Freshman Savannah Feagin; Junior Kaden Anderson, Senior Braydon Dickey, Sophomore Cutter Clark, Senior Lance Davis and Freshman Alan Torres.

Tags

Recommended for you