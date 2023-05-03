Graduation for Trinidad High School will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Multi Purpose Dome Facility on campus.
Payton Wendt daughter of Jeremy and Jamie Wendt will graduate as the Valedictorian with a 4.10 GPA from Trinidad High School. Throughout her high school career she has been on the "A" Honor Roll, named to the Superintendent's Top student award, honored with the prestigious "T" award as well as the "Outstanding Student of the Year" award. She has been a member of the Trinidad One Act Play company all four years as well as being a member of the UIL Academic Team and the Debate Team. She has won over a dozen All Star Cast awards, Best Performer at several competitions along with advancing to the state level in UIL Speech and One Act Play and competing in Prose Interpretation. While attending THS she has not only participated in UIL Academics but has been a member of the THS Volleyball team. After graduation from Trinidad High School she plans to attend the University of Texas to pursue a degree in sciences.
Valerie Lewallen daughter of Miquel and Veronica Lewallen will graduate as the Salutatorian with a 3.94 GPA from Trinidad High School. During her career at Trinidad High School she has been on the "A" Honor Roll, elected "Outstanding Student of the Year award named to the Superintendent's Top Student award, was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen, is class president and a Trojan Cheerleader. While attending THS she has been honored with several Math and English awards. After graduation from Trinidad High School she plans to further her education at Texas Women's University where she plans to obtain her Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing.
Other graduating seniors are:
Christopher Ayala, Gauge Carmon, Savannah Feagin, Trystian Higgs, Haley Logan, Leighann Ochoa,Montez Shofner and Ro'Kwon Womack.
