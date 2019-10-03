Onslow Merle Airheart owned and operated the ferry when he came to settle in Trinidad after the Civil War. In 1860, Onslow was a prison guard in Huntsville. He married Mary Naomi Ingram of Rural Shade in 1871, Navarro Co. Onslow Airheart was just one of the brothers born in the 1800,s in Bradley County, Tennessee and who migrated to Texas. Onslow, and brothers Moses, Alexander, and half brother Charles W. Airheart and descendants are buried in the Trinidad City Cemetery. Other brother and sisters were Henry, John, James, half sisters Nancy, Elizabeth, Lucinda, Malinda. The youngest, Peter, died at birth.
