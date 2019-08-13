Trinidad Cafe hosted its ribbon cutting and grand opening Saturday. The event was celebrated with barbecue plates, and the Trinidad cheerleaders doing a cheer right in front of the cafe.
“Everyone had a great time, we enjoyed seeing that,” said Jerry Bannister, cafe owner.
The event had a great turnout with many people talking and laughing throughout the day. People were able to sit, visit and slow down.
“I don’t think I saw one person on their phone,” Bannister joked.
The owners wanted a place where people could get back to the old-fashioned cooking and family dinners of yesteryear. One where people enjoyed each other’s company and put away the distractions of today’s busy lifestyles.
Local musician James Cook performed a live acoustic set at the event.
“I was privileged to have played some tunes at the grand opening of the Trinidad Cafe,” Cook said in a social media post following the show. “Great crowd, great friends and most of all, great food. Home-cooked meals and family owned and operated. Drop in every chance you get.”
The owners mentioned the emotion of watching their dream become a reality.
“We are blessed and thankful to all those who have supported us through this journey.” Jerry said.
Trinidad Cafe is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Like their page on Facebook or visit in person at 112 Front Street. 682-219-6946
