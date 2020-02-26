Trial for Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, of Tyler, began with opening statements Tuesday morning in the 392nd District Court, presided by Judge Scott McKee.
Metcalf was charged with the shooting death of James Featherston, 24, of Murchison, after he reportedly admitted to the shooting. His bond was set at $1.5 million.
The incident occurred Sept. 27, 2017 in the 21000 block of Easy Street in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler, a previous press release showed.
Witnesses reported "there was no indication of an altercation between the two men and no immediate sign the two knew each other."
Neither man lived at the address.
The Texas Rangers and Henderson County District Attorney's Office assisted the sheriff's office in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.