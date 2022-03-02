A status hearing was held Monday in the case of John Stevens, the former Athens ISD bus driver charged with criminally negligent homicide after a train collided with his bus in January 2019. The hearing ended with a new deposition being set for 9 a.m. April 5 including the Union Pacific Engineer and Conductor, Roger Johnson and Robert Ray, who were operating the train.
The status hearing followed a motion for continuance granted in January, requested due to difficulty obtaining a deposition from the engineer and conductor. A deposition was set for Feb. 18 at that time, but did not happen. John Proctor, the civil attorney for Union Pacific cited no formal notification of the deposition being submitted. The defense noted email communications.
Proctor questioned the importance of both Ray and Johnson being deposed due to video evidence from both the train and bus. He suggested deposing Johnson first to avoid subjecting Ray to further emotional distress.
McKee had to determine what is more important, Ray's discomfort or Stevens' liberty?
"That is what I have to weigh," Judge Scott McKee said.
The court found good reason to depose both Ray and Johnson.
McKee referred to other cases with over 50 witnesses and said all of them had slight variations to add during testimony, making the deposition of both Ray and Johnson valuable.
During the accident, one stayed on the train and the other got off at the scene, granting them different perspectives.
"What's more important, his discomfort or Mr. Stevens' liberty," McKee said. "That is what I have to weigh."
The defense for Stevens, consisting of Justin Weiner, Mike Head and Brian Schmidt, noted if witnesses were determined based on emotional trauma, there would not be many trials.
"If we are going to set that precedent, I don't see how we could ever have this trial," Schmidt said.
McKee informed the court that dragging feet and legal games would not be tolerated.
Both Ray and Johnson have been ordered to submit to deposition in April.
