The Christmas trees are down, now its time to think of those that bloom in the spring.
The Henderson County office of Texas AgriLife Extension and Henderson County chapter of Texas Master Gardeners are sponsoring a tree give-away from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 on the grounds at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex.
“We have lots of different varieties, so come and see us Friday out at the fairgrounds,” said Spencer Perkins, AgriLife Extension Agent.
You can pick up the young trees at the fairgrounds on State Highway 31 and watch them grow through the years.
According to AgriLife, planting a tree is a lifelong investment. How well this investment grows depends on the type of tree selected and the planting location, the care provided during planting, and the follow-up care after planting.
Some of the species available are the American Sycamore, Live Oak, Magnolia, Willow Oak, Eastern Red cedar, MxPlum and Pecan.
East Texas is known for its wide varieties of greenery and the state is home to more than 260 species of trees. They not only provide fruit and shade, but beautify the landscape and help prevent flooding or erosion.
Call the Henderson County AgriLife office at 675-6130 to find out more.
