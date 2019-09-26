Yesterday a family with 4 children in school suffered a tragic loss when their home caught fire.
We are working with several organizations to assist the family. There will be a great need as they prepare funeral expenses and try to recover.
If you would like to donate monetarily, an account has been set up at Southside Bank in GBC. The address is 901 W. Main St. GBC and phone number 903-887-8722. The account is set up under the Mercer Family Tragedy Account.
A Drive Through Plate Dinner supporting the Mercer family will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at MHS. The plates will be $8 and all funds and donations will go directly to the family.
It will run from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Drive through pick-up will be located on the west side of the high school by the athletic pull through drive.
If you would like to donate food/meals, we recommend gift cards because it is uncertain as to their location at meal time, much more flexible for the family. The point of contact for donations for each campus:
MHS: Christina Wagner
MJH: Pennie Milligan
Intermediate: Cat Lenz
Central: Stacy Scrimshire
Southside: Nicole Hartnett
Lakeview: Noelia Guiter
Admin: Evelyn Carter
Thank you for any help you may be able to provide.
L.V. Joffre
Superintendent
Mabank ISD
