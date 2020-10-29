Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators arrested a woman Tuesday in the Cherokee Shores subdivision on Cedar Creek Lake with a more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Jessica Daniele Flatt, 32, of nearby Mabank was caught by Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Gabriel Shue, and Jonathan Hutchison around 10 a.m.
The team saw Flatt commit a traffic violation when she turned onto Eskota Street off of Quanah Road.
She did not have a valid driver’s license.
Flatt did admit to the Investigators that she was carrying meth on her person. She was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.