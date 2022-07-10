Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Farmer Veteran Coalition, has awarded Gun Barrel City veteran Earl Brunner $1,000 to support his cattle ranch business.
The grant will help Brunner continue his mission of improving the natural habitat through wildlife management and preservation. He served as a Combat Helicopter Pilot during Desert Storm.
This award is part of a nationwide campaign with Tractor Supply donating $100,000 to the FVC, including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and grants.
“The freedoms we enjoy in America have been made possible by our active military, veterans and their families. We are honored to thank them for their sacrifice by contributing to causes that support the military community,” said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain.
“It’s a privilege to assist the Farmer Veteran Coalition, as they provide this resource to our nation’s heroes. And on behalf of our 47,000 Team Members, many of whom are veterans themselves, we thank the men and women in the Armed Forces for their service.”
Each year, Tractor Supply partners with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In the last four years, Tractor Supply has donated a total of $350,000 in gift cards and monetary funds, assisting more than 260 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift-card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 32 states.
The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to support the journey toward racial equity in agriculture.
The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists active duty and veteran members of our Armed Forces embarking on careers in agriculture by providing them with education, resources and small grants to launch their own farming operation or find employment in farming. The group serves more than 30,000 members nationwide.
The rural lifestyle retailer supports military members year-round with programs such as Dogs on Deployment and by offering military discounts on select holidays like Fourth of July and Veterans Day. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s military partners and initiatives, visit TractorSupply.com/Military and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
