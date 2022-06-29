Everyone is hunting for a bargain these days. Sadly, there just aren’t many to be found.
Folks are paying more for everything from pork chops to Cheetos, and nobody seems to have a clue when things might level out. With corn nearing $8 per bushel, it’s spooky to think about what it might cost fill a deer feeder this fall.
The good news is inflation hasn’t spilled over into the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s public hunting program. The same is true for hunting and fishing licenses.
The last time Texans saw a price hike in license fees was fiscal year 2009-10. For example, the cost of a Super Combo license increased four bucks ($64 to $68).
In 2004, the Annual Public Hunting Permit fee increased from $40 to $48, application fees for TPWD’s drawn hunts jumped a buck and drawn hunt permit fees increased by $5. Those prices haven’t changed since, but the number and quality of hunts drawn hunts menu has grown significantly.
There are some great deals to be had through the drawn hunts program. There is something there for everyone. It makes no difference if you a hunter on a budget or a guy with really deep pockets. Around for decades, the program has a rich history of offering hunters shots at dozens of high quality hunts for a really cheap price.
Beginning in early July, hunters can go online and apply through the drawn hunts link in the public hunting section of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website, tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/. You can apply for as many different hunts as you want, but can’t apply for same hunt on the same area more than once.
Many hunts allow for multiple people on the same application. If drawn, everybody in the group gets to go.
You will need access to a computer, internet access and an active e-mail address to apply. Mail-in applications are not accepted.
As always, there will be hunts available for a variety of game including white-tailed deer, mule deer, alligator, pronghorn antelope, bighorn sheep, exotics, pheasant, javelina, turkey, dove, feral hogs, squirrel, quail and waterfowl.
The hunts will be this fall and winter on state wildlife management areas, state parks, federal wildlife refuges, U.S. Forest Service properties and select private tracts located throughout the state. While many of the hunts allow for the use of firearms, others are designated as “Archery Only.” There also are several hunts open only to youth hunters with a supervising adult.
There are four hunt options to select from — Special Permit Hunts, E-Post Card Hunts, U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Permits and National Wildlife Refuge Hunts.
It costs $3-$10 to apply for most of the hunts, but some are free.
Successful applicants will be decided by a random computer draw. All draws are conducted soon after application deadlines.
Additional permit fees are charged to adult participants on most special permit hunts. The hunt fees range from $80-130, depending on the duration of the hunt.
There are no fees for private lands hunts, guided packages, pronghorn antelope hunts or Youth Only Special Permit hunts. E-Postcard hunts or national forest antlerless deer permits also have no fee, but adults are required to have a valid $48 public hunting permit.
Permits abundant
Around 10,000 permits are up for grabs in 62 different categories this year, according to TPWD public hunting coordinator Kelly Edmiston. Edmiston says about 5,300 permits are for hunts on state-run wildlife management areas, state parks, public hunt lands and private lands.
Another 3,100 permits are for hunts on select national wildlife refuges and 1,380 antlerless permits are designated for use on U.S. Forest Service properties. About 1,500 permits are available in 14 Youth Only categories.
Online browsing
The 2022-23 online catalog and application link is expected to go live sometime around the July 4 holiday. For those who have never visited the website, there is a wealth of information there that can be useful in tailoring hunt selection according to the species you want to hunt, preferred hunting methods, how far you might want to travel, number of hunters allowed per application and application deadlines.
Hunts are listed by species and type — Special Permit, E-Postcard Selection, National Refuge and U.S. Forest Service Antlerless. Most list the number of permits available, legal hunting methods, the number applicants from the previous season as well as success rates.
Some hunts generate more attention than others. For years, the Chaparral WMA near Cotulla drew more applications than any other venue. “The ‘Chap” remains a premier choice among trophy whitetail hunters. In 2020, there were nearly 5,800 applications for its Gun Deer - Either Sex hunt.
Edmiston says exotic and pronghorn hunts are grabbing the most attention these days. He pointed to two guided exotic hunts (Scimitar-horned Oryx and Gemsbok) at Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA), the pronghorn hunt at Rita Blanca Nationals Grasslands, the exotic hunt at Powderhorn WMA and the guided Bighorn hunt in West Texas as the program’s most popular hunts. “The Gun Deer Either-Sex hunt at the Chaparral WMA is still in the Top 10 in number of applicants,” he said.
Edmiston added that several state parks will rejoin the drawn hunts program this year, while the newly acquired Powderhorn State Park in Calhoun County will offer drawn hunts for the first time. TPWD also will begin handling the drawn archery positions for the Muleshoe NWR this year, he said.
Participation spike
TPWD’s public hunting program has always had a strong following. The department has witnessed a spike in participation since the pandemic hit.
In 2021, the agency processed nearly 250,000 applications for drawn hunts, Edmiston said. The bump generated more than $1.2 million in application fees alone — money that is earmarked for use in administering the hunts and enhancing the program.
“The numbers of folks looking for opportunities in the public hunting program have grown significantly the last two years,” Edmiston said. “The number of “unique” customers submitting applications through our online drawing system has increased almost 30 percent.”
Edmiston said the agency also has seen a 20 percent increase Annual Public Hunting Permit sales in recent times. The APHP provides holders access to nearly 1 million acres of public land for hunting white-tailed deer, feral hogs, dove, quail, turkey, waterfowl, rabbit and squirrel on more than 180 hunting areas during legal hunting seasons. The areas include wildlife management areas, state parks and more than 100 dove and small game areas leased from private landowners.
As of June 1, the department had issued more than 53,000 public hunting permits for the year generating $2.4 million in gross revenue.
According to TPWD small game surveys, about 28 percent of APHP holders make use of the department’s dove/small game leases. Edmiston says the program will add eight new dove/small game leases to this fall. The new leases are located in Floyd, Bailey, Jim Wells, Milam and Bosque counties.
There aren’t many bargains around the these days, but there are bunch of good deals available through TPWD’s public hunting program.
TPWD’s Carter Smith announces retirement
From TPWD Reports
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith recently announced he will retire effective January 2023, ending a nearly 15-year tenure that strengthened private-lands stewardship, expanded state parks and wildlife management areas, bolstered conservation, law enforcement, and park funding, and brought a renewed focus on connecting Texans young and old with the state’s natural resources.
“The opportunity to work alongside the immensely talented and dedicated men and women of this department has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Smith.
Smith, who began his professional career in 1992 as a TPWD management intern in the Wildlife Division, has served as executive director since January 2008. During his tenure the department has acquired significant new public lands such as Palo Pinto Mountains State Park and the Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area; directed major initiatives towards enhancing and restoring freshwater and coastal habitats; added important new biologist, park, and law enforcement positions; constructed new facilities such as the Game Warden Training Center and the John D. Parker State Fish Hatchery; launched the Texas Outdoor Family and Texas Children in Nature programs; secured significant new funding for state and local parks through the dedication of the Sporting Goods Sales Tax and strongly championed the need for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.
In addition to his work at the department, Smith has served on conservation-related boards of directors and advisory councils, including as Chairman and executive committee member of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. He is also a Professional member of the Boone & Crockett Club and a lifetime member of the Texas Bighorn Society, The Dallas Safari Club and the Houston Safari Club. He is an outstanding alumnus of departments at Yale University and Texas Tech and was honored by the Botanical Research Institute of Texas International Award of Excellence in Conservation, the Texas Wildlife Association’s Sam Beasom Conservation Leader Award, and the Harvey Weil Professional Conservationist Award.
The TPW Commission will launch an executive search committee to recruit TPWD’s next executive director. The search committee will identify and interview prospective candidates and provide a recommendation to the commission in time to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of leadership for agency operations.
