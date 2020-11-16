When tragedy struck and Eddy Hopkins lost his father, he wanted to find a positive place to direct his attention. He drew on his love for music and a desire to help others and created a concert that doubles as a toy drive.
“I came up with the idea to do a toy drive and put together some bands,” Hopkins said. “It was started to help out the community and I love music and playing.”
This year marks the eleventh annual Toy Jam, doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at What’zUp! in Seven Points.
Bring toys or $10 a person and head upstairs to enjoy live music. It is a family friendly event, but alcohol is available. The concert room at What’z Up is non-smoking and there will be a lot of room to spread out to honor distancing protocols.
Bands include Hopkins’ own Full Circle Rising, which will perform around 9 p.m.
“Full Circle is around 15-years-old and I also have Twist of Cain, which is a Danzig tribute band,” he said.
A night of rock and roll is a breath of fresh air for those who have been missing concerts in 2020. All toys will go to the KCKL toy drive and some to select families in need.
Dirty Bynum, featured in the October issue of Greater Athens Magazine, will also be performing.
A full list of entertainers will be posted online at athensreview.com.
