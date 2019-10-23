A toy drive will be held in memory of Kenlie Pallett and KayLee Hall, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 2, at the Mabank Pavilion. A candlelight vigil will also be held at 7 p.m. honoring the girls' memory.
The two Payne Springs girls, ages 5 and 7 at the time, were murdered in 2017 by their mother Sarah Henderson, as they slept.
Please bring a new unwrapped toy to help families in the community.
A portion of cash donations will be used to purchase a “Buddy Bench” for Southside Elementary.
Toys for Tots Gun Barrel will be overseeing the donations.
The family hopes to collect enough donations to eventually provide one for each elementary campus.
The community was shaken when a senseless act robbed the lake area of two beautiful little souls.
Danny Pallett and Tonya McMillan-Uzzell, the girls' father and bonus mother said in a written statement, “Nov. 2 will be two years since our precious angels Kenlie Pallett and KayLee Hall were murdered. Our lives are forever changed. We don’t want this tragedy to define our families lives or our community. The toy drives we hold each year helps us keep their memory alive while giving back to the children in our area.”
