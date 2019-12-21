editor's pick featured 42 Tournament winners Courtesy photo Dec 21, 2019 1 hr ago The Cedar Creek Domino Club 42 tournament winners for Wednesday, Dec. 18, were: John Irvin, Deanna Drab and Randall Anthony in a three-way tie, all with 37 points. This was the last game for the year. See you in January. Tags Domino Club Randall Anthony Deanna Drab John Irvin Sport Game Tie Cedar Creek Winner Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MCBURNEY, Sammie GEESLIN, Kenneth OWEN, Nolan MYERS, Joy MCCALLUM, Franklin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPARKER: Be kind to your delivery driverMalakoff wreck kills manTwo fatality wrecks in AthensMan arrested for Athens robberyFormer Palestine mayor running for congressMalakoff wreck kills manCedar Creek Lake Literary Club celebrates seasonAll HC volleyball updateRepublican battle for commissioner setFor the animals - Humane Society of Cedar Creek offers to help animal shelter Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.