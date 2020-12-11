Christmas Lights on Bradley Street - Nine years ago one Athens neighborhood on Bradley St. started a new tradition as a gift to Mr. Kenny Showers. Cars still line up today to view the five homes lit up and bring the children to enjoy the festive display. There is a different line up each night and food is collected for the Athens Food Pantry. New homes continue to be added. Bring family and friends to enjoy the season. Tune your radio to 89.9 FM and enjoy all five homes synchronized to music.
Land of Lights - With more than four million lights, the park boasts six tunnels, 14 arches, 60 themed scenes and music and 2,000 hand-painted cutouts.The drive winds through about one mile of a Christmas wonderland that makes for a great activity with the children. You can stop in most nights for a visit and photo with Santa, and on some special occasions, Olaf. See the Greater Athens Magazine December issue for details on this local treasure. The park is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 10 through Jan. 3 every year. Saturdays are its busiest night. No trailers are allowed due to steep grades.
Country Christmas - One family in Athens has made an amazing display of LED Christmas lights located at 6103 FM 2709. Drive past this private home and view the vast and varied display of lights and decorations. Trees are draped with lights, Santa’s House and at least a mile of fencing all twinkie and sparkle to the music on 91.1 FM. Be careful and pull all the way off of the road as the home is on a curve and hill. Please watch for traffic if you turn around. The display is closer to Hwy 19, Athens, than FM 316N.
First Christian Church - Each year the First Christian Church of Athens has a free display coordinated to music. It is a very active and festive show. Located at 900 Robbins Rd, tune your radio in and enjoy the show.
Athens square has various displays placed around the courthouse and square. The Christmas tree is also on the courthouse lawn and a great place for photos.
