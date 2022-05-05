The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous weather today for Henderson County, with a Tornado Watch in effect until 6 p.m.
Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front today across a good portion of North and Central Texas and will be accompanied by a severe weather threat, according to the NWS.
The severe threat will be highest from midday into the afternoon mainly east of I-35 and south of I-20. Damaging winds will be the main threat along with locally heavy rainfall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.