It is time for the eighth annual Keep Athens Beautiful Argon Medical Services Shoot Out starting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at 5H Shooting Sports. The event is also sponsored by the Athens Daily Review and Republic Services.
Teams of four will shoot with cash awards being given to the top three and buckles going to Top Gun in male, female and youth categories. Individuals can register and will be placed on a team.
The annual event is $350 per team prior to August 11 and $100 per person. After Aug. 11, the fee increases by $25.
Keep Athens Beautiful uses fundraisers like these to complete dozens of projects annually with the help of volunteers.
“Last year, volunteers contributed more than 1,200 hours to improving Athens,” said Carol Morton, KAB director.
The program also visits schools educating students on the importance of recycling, litter reduction and beautification. KAB works with Republic Waste Services and the City of Athens to encourage curbside recycling and offers two community cleanups each year.
Several parks in Athens, Railroad Park and the historic park on Highway 19 South are maintained by the non-profit.
Grants have made green spaces in downtown Athens, and the entries at East Texas Arboretum and the Henderson County Fair Park a reality. However, they rely on fundraisers and donations to operate daily.
"The efforts of KAB rely on local support. Although the group has completed several major community improvement projects using grant funds, the day-to-day operations of the organization rely on donations to continue,” Morton said.
The Shoot Out provides a fun way to spend the day and support a local cause. Donations can be made easily by adding a dollar or two to your Athens water bill, or you can choose to make an annual donation.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information or to register, please visit www.kabtx.org or you can call 903-675-7961.
