On an election day void of local races, Tool voters made a decision on Tuesday to raise funds for street repairs.
In a special election, the proposition on the ballot called for adoption of a 1% local sales and use tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
The total was 182 in favor and 86 against. In early balloting, yes voters outnumbered no voters 59 to 24. Election day totals were 120 for and 59 against.
Repairs of Tool streets have been discussed for several years. In 2015, nine roads were listed as needing major work, which would have cost about $300,000. The major at the time, Donny Daniel said there was not enough money in the city coffers to fix the streets, of which many of them were damaged by flooding.
In 2017 the city took out a road bond that paid for repair of about 50% of the damaged roads. This summer the city council called the Nov. 5 election to allow the city to move forward on the remainder of the repairs.
Tool's sales tax prior to the election was 7.25%. The increase raises it to 8.25%.
According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, Texas imposes a 6.25% state sales and use tax on all retail sales, leases and rentals of most goods, as well as taxable services. Local taxing jurisdictions (cities, counties, special purpose districts and transit authorities) can also impose up to 2 percent sales and use tax for a maximum combined rate of 8.25%.
In the regular Tool election, none of the candidates were opposed. The result is Mayor Tawnya Austin and council members Heath Hamaker and Michael Fladmark returned to office.
