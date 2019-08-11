Tool, Texas will be the new location of not one but two senior-living developments.
“We very proud to have both developments in Tool,” said Mayor Tawnya Austin.
Hoping at least one development would be built in the City of Tool. The city council supported both developments when application for the project was made to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
Representatives of Four Corners Affordable Senior Housing and Stone Leaf Development made a presentation to the city council asking for the resolution to build the senior-living communities for residents 55 years and older.
During a previous council meeting, Mike Sugrue, principal owner of Stone Leaf Development, said one of the processes of receiving state approval to build an affordable senior-living facility is to obtain a resolution from the city for support of the project. He said the state would most likely issue one permit to Tool to build the senior-living facility.
“Normally, they don't give two permits. They did issue two in Canton for separate developments.”
In the case of Tool the state gave two permits. Stone Leaf Development will be located on the West side of 274 just North of Arnold Hills Road. Four Corners Development will build just South of City Hall on the East side of 274. More information to come soon.
In February 2018, Four Corners Development proposed building housing for seniors in the Towering Oaks subdivision. Council members voted 3-1 not to approve a resolution supporting the development after residents in the area of the proposed development opposed the project.
Austin said, “The residents seem very excited about the new developments. During a town hall meeting on Thursday we never heard any negative comments.”
She said she expects to see the ground breaking either the first or second quarter of 2020. “There are still a lot of details to work out. It should take nine months to a year to complete the projects once they break ground.”
Austin said applications would be accepted 90 days before completion of the facilities.
Stone Leaf Development owns senior-living properties properties in Gun Barrel City, Chandler, Eustace, Dalhart and Fairfield. The company also builds custom homes, condominiums and market-rate apartments..
Both developers have offered the city 10 acres to use as they see fit.
“We hope to use some of the land to build a city park,” Austin said.
