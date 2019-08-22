The City of Tool could be getting two new council members after the filing window closed on Monday for the November 5 election.
When the office closed on Monday, the city had the minimum number of candidates filed for the mayor's seat and two seats on the council.
They can't be declared the winners until the deadline for write-in candidates passes on Friday.
Heath Haymaker and Michael Fladmark have filed for council. Mayor Pro-tem Roland Napoles and council member Barbara Whitfill did not file for re-election.
Tawnya Austin, who has been serving an unexpired term as mayor, has filed for a full term in that office. She has drawn no opposition in her election bid.
Tool is a type A General Law municipality. Its governing body consists of a mayor and five council members.
Terms for council members Gary Sesito and Summer Harrison will end in November 2020.
One item to definitely be decided in November is an election on whether to begin a sales tax.
The ballot language is "The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Tool at the rate of one percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets."
Currently, the Tool sales tax rate for Tool is 1%, which has been in effect since 1972.. The total rate of sales tax paid in Tool is .72500.
Tool voters will join those around Henderson County in voting on State Constitutional Amendments. Local decisions, like the Tool sales tax proposition, often help boost the turnout in their areas for the usually sparse Constitutional Amendment vote.
Proposition 4 is the most likely to bring out voters. "The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual's share of partnership and unincorporated association income."
