When we drive by the Henderson County Courthouse these days we probably think that it just holds administrative offices, but actually inside the building is something very unusual that’s been there for over 100 years!
This is the courthouse cornerstone and its contents were the subject of an Athens Review article (November 20, 1913) published at the time it was installed.
According to the article, these records to be inserted in the cornerstone began with Mr. W.T. Carroll “… who searched the records for the following information and facts concerning the organization of the county, a history of the county courts, courthouses, jails, etc. [who] has prepared the articles which follow.” The purpose? “It will doubtless be interesting to the readers, and furnish reliable and official information that is taken directly from the court records of the county.”
The writer begins with some introductory history of Henderson County itself, and then sets out to carefully delineate the facts about the early county government.
“Followings [sic] is the official record of the first county court ever held in the county…Be it remembered that a special term…of the county begun and held in conformity with law at the house of William Ware on Tuesday, the 4th day of August, 1846,” wrote the reporter. Then he lists the various officials present and relates that “This court was held at Buffalo on the banks of the Trinity River in the western part of the county.” Buffalo was the first county seat.
Actually, the were several county seats in the early years as the county shifted in size and settlement until Athens became the county seat in 1850. Also, since there was no actual courthouse they had to improvise when they met that year. “While there is no record of the fact,” the writer stated, “it is traditionally true that the first court in Athens was held under a large red, or pin oak tree which stood about where the present new courthouse is in the process of erection. This tree was destroyed when the frame courthouse…was burned in 1885.”
The first actual courthouse was built in 1850 when that year “an order was passed appointing E.J. Thompson, agent to let the contract for a courthouse …” Eventually the builder was to be John Loop, he was to be paid $50.00 and it was to be completed in November, 1850.
Then in 1853 “J.B. Luker “was employed to build a jail which he built and was paid the sum of $75.00 for same.”
Then since the building Loop built wasn’t apparently satisfactory, in November, 1854 county officials appropriated $500.00 toward building a new one. The next year the appropriation was increased and $1000 was authorized. However, as the writer put it:”No evidence exists that this courthouse was ever built.”
Finally, in February, 1860 the county records described how a contract to build a new courthouse was let to William Warenskjold and it was to be completed by May 1, 1861 and to cost $600.00. “The building was to be fifty feet square to be built of lumber, two stories, with four rooms on the first floor and one large court room on second floor, to be painted and finished in good shape. This court house served the county till it burned down in February, 1885.”
In March, 1885, the commissioners’ court let a contract to C.H. Hawn for a new building – this was apparently built of brick at a contract price of $17,000, and was of course to replace the building destroyed by fire earlier that year. This new 1885 building“…served as a courthouse from that date until torn down the past summer [1913] to make room for the $113,000 new building now in course of erection and which now shows it is going to be one of the prettiest and most substantial buildings of the character anywhere in East Texas.” This was of course is our present courthouse.
As he concluded his article, the Review writer was appreciative. “The Review here wants to extend the heartiest thanks of the management to Mr. W.T. Carroll for his work in searching the records for the information contained in this hastily written article.” Apparently, the article had to be published immediately. So why? Because the cornerstone was to arrive any time and the builder was anxious to get it in place since “… all the work that can be done before the laying of same has been completed.”
