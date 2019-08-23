Tyler Junior College’s Apache Chiefs and Student Ambassadors will host an event designed to help new students find their classes, which begin Monday, Aug. 26.
“Walk with an Apache” will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. New TJC students can bring their class schedules and meet in front of Vaughn Library, located at the center of the TJC main campus.
TJC student leaders will show the new students around campus and help them locate their classes.
“We all remember what it’s like to be new on campus and how daunting it can feel when you’re trying to find your classes on the first day,” said Murphy Turner, TJC coordinator of new student orientation.
“Our hope is that this event helps our new students feel comfortable during their transition to TJC. It also provides a great opportunity for our student leaders to share their love for TJC while recruiting potential new members for both organizations.”
Apache Chiefs are the premier student leadership team on campus. Their main focus is to serve incoming students and their families during New Student Orientation. Student Ambassadors serve as the campus tour guides for all TJC visits.
