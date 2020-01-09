Tyler Junior College is offering online and walk-in registration for its upcoming spring terms.
Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register.
Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
In addition to its full, 16-week semester, which runs Jan. 13 through May 6, TJC also offers three abbreviated spring terms.
Two eight-week terms are available, with the first set Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, March 6, and the second running Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, May 6.
A 12-week term runs Tuesday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, May 6.
Advising and registration
Walk-in advising and registration will be held at the following times in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center on the TJC main campus:
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 7, 8 and 10
• 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9
Testing begins at 7:30 a.m. each day.
“For those who are not already TJC students, we will also have staff on hand to assist them with starting the admissions process,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
TJC offers more than 120 degree and certificate programs, including a Bachelor of Science degree in dental hygiene and a Bachelor of Applied Technology in healthcare technology and medical systems, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
