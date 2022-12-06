Thousands from the area came to downtown Athens over the weekend to take part in all the holiday season opening festivities.
On Friday night, Santa was escorted by an Athens Police Department squad car to the big Christmas tree downtown. He took lots of photos while talking with all the people who came out while the Athens Chamber of Commerce and the East Texas Independent Business Alliance announced their Shop Small Saturday raffle winners.
Then with the flick of a magic wand, Santa lit up the downtown Athens Christmas tree for the season. Many then went into Santa’s house for additional photos, while others gathered around complimentary hot chocolate provided by Paul Benson and Freelancers Cafe and chocolate chip cookies given out by Kevin & Jeaneane Lilly’s McDonalds.
Saturday’s Keep Athens Beautiful Yuletide market at The Texan was a great stop for decor and present shopping and later that evening, around 100 floats and vehicles of all shapes and sizes participated in the Fairy Tale themed annual Athens Christmas Parade.
Kids of all ages enjoyed the lights, costumes, decorations, and candy from the floats. The parade began with Grand Marshall Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King riding in Santa’s sleigh and the parade ended with Santa riding atop an Express Employment Professionals carriage pulled by their Clydesdale horses.
Celebrity judges chose I Am Dance’s “Battle of the Brrr” float as the parade’s first place winner. Their float had Anna from Frozen facing off with Jack Frost amidst costumed dancers.
Trinity Valley Community College won second place with their Happily Ever After float while the Wizard of Oz themed float designed by Black Sheep Tattoo came in third.
Sunday’s North Pole in Athens at the First Baptist Church brought a large crowd despite the misty weather as many gathered to enjoy the Feliz Navidad activities, sledding hill, hay ride, live reindeer, hot cocoa, nativities, and so much more. This annual event is another local favorite kick-off to the season.
