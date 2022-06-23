It seems that the undeniable Texas heat has come back in full force early this year and the only relief seems to be to stay inside until Halloween. However, since that’s not the most practical of ideas, it is best to consider that heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur, so the Center for Disease Control and other experts have given some tips to make sure the heat does not have a negative impact on your health.
Not only has the temperature crept higher than it normally is this time of the year when it averages around 90 to 94 degrees in June and July, but the air quality and humidity are also impacting the way the heat is felt and the additional ozone alert days aren’t helping.
If at any time you are outdoors or inside somewhere that does not have air conditioning, stay attuned to your body and find cold or shade immediately if you are gasping for air or your heart is pounding. If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, or have a headache, you may be experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and relief should be sought.
Staying hydrated is very important and regardless of how active you are, drinking water and replacing salt and minerals lost by sweat is crucial. Coconut water is a great resource to replenish electrolytes.
When going outside, choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fit clothing and if your home does not provide enough indoor air-conditioning, find a local place to cool down for a few hours, like the library.
When planning outdoor activities, try to complete tasks in the early morning or later afternoon hours and cut down on outdoor exercise activities.
Look for sunscreen that says broad spectrum or UVA/UVB protection with an SPF of 15 or higher and apply prior to going outside.
The CDC clarifies that although electric fans may provide comfort, when the temperature is in the high 90s or higher, an electric fan will not prevent heat-related illness.
When at home, taking a cold shower or bath is a good idea to cool your body down and using your oven and stove less will help keep your home cooler also.
The CDC reminds parents and pet owners to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. If you need a reminder to check the back seat before leaving the car, place a stuffed animal in the front seat to remind you.
To keep your car cooler, place a sunshade in the front windshield, park in shade where available, and leave windows cracked. The recirculation button on your air conditioning dash is meant for summer time once the air in the car is cool. Without this button pressed, the air in the car is drawing in from the outside hot air and therefore the car won’t get as cold.
Another factor weighing on people’s minds in whether or not the energy grid in Texas will hold up. Power demands are already breaking records from 2019’s summer and with energy prices rising, consumer wallets may feel the impact of trying to cool down even more.
So make sure your home is prepared by checking the weather stripping on windows and doors and covering windows with more drapes. If you have a window air conditioner, make sure there is good insulation around it.
If you find you are indoors too much and start to experience seasonal depression (yes, it can happen in summer too), try to get out in the early morning and let your bare feet feel the grass. Know that others too may be feeling the same way being stuck inside more than usual, so reach out and have a phone conversation with a friend.
Whether this summer will compare to the 1980 or 2011 summers is yet to be seen, but it is already in competition for one of the hottest summers on record.
Elderly, children, sick, and overweight individuals are at a greater risk from extreme heat so be sure to check on those around you who may need extra care in the summertime and if you suspect someone might be having a heat related illness, call 911.
