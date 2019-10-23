If you are in need of some entertainment or education this week, there are a lot of options. If you like cars, politics, Halloween candy or a nice dinner, there is something for most.
Grease Rag Cruzers will meet at Whataburger for its last event of the season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. This month will feature a Trunk or Treat and costume contest. Bring your hot rod, tricked out truck, kids and pets to enjoy some Texas food while looking at all the others hard work. Weather permitting.
If you are looking for a new Townhome, swing by Bryson Townhomes at 4 p.m. Thursday. Athens' newest edition is filling up quickly. Located on the corner of Bryson and Lindsey Street, come take a tour and join them for their ribbon cutting.
Representative Keith Bell is hosting his campaign kick-off barbecue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Texan. The meal is $10 per plate and a live performance will be held by Scott Whitaker. The event is hosted by Congressman Lance Gooden, Sen. Robert Nichols and many others. Please come join them for a nice dinner and entertainment.
Trinity Valley Community College wants you to come meet the 2019-2020 Basketball players at 7 p.m. Thursday for their Moonlight Madness. Located at the Cardinal Gym, there will be a three-point contest, food, prizes, games and a knockout contest. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Come support your team.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens will be hosting Halloween at the Hatchery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Price is $1 a person, and the proceeds will go to area non-profits who will also be sponsoring candy booths. The event will have games, candy and the amazing natural scenery of the Hatchery. Bring your little costumed cutie, and let them enjoy the safe place to get candy and show off their duds. In the case of bad weather, the event will not continue. Please visit The Texas Freshwater Fishery Center Facebook page for weather updates.
If personal development is your thing, Sign up for the Live2Lead seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at TVCC Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center. Visit www.live2leadeasttexas.com to sign up. You will learn new perspectives, tools and strategies to help you reach your goals. Dream big and create a mindset of I Can!
When you get home from work Thursday, round up the family and head on over to one of the local events going in Athens. Turn off the screen and get out in the crisp fall air for some family time.
